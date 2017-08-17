Cubs Hit Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers, Tie Franchise Record With 4 In 4th Inning

(CBS) The Cubs weren’t quitting after falling behind 9-0 on Thursday afternoon, and their comeback bid was highlighted by a franchise record.
In the fourth inning, the Cubs hit back-to-back-to-back homers and tied a franchise record with four in the inning. Alex Avila, Ian Happ and Javier Baez hit the consecutive homers, which followed that of Kris Bryant earlier in the inning. Anthony Rizzo scored the Cubs’ other run of the inning on Avila’s homer.
The last time the Cubs hit four home runs in one inning was June 21, 2008, in a game against the White Sox. The Cubs had last hit three straight home runs in 2004, with Derrek Lee, Sammy Sosa and Michael Barrett.
Happ homered in the second inning, which put the Cubs on the board after falling behind 9-0. Kyle Schwarber homered in the fifth inning to make the score 9-7. The Cubs would come back with two more runs in the fifth inning and tie the game, 9-9.
Reliever Mike Montgomery was pitching for the Cubs after ace Jon Lester left the game in the second inning with left lat tightness.