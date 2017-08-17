WATCH: Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant Says “Yes” To Marriage Proposal From Fan

CHICAGO (CBS) — “Jess has some competition with this proposal.”

Chicago Cubs third baseman and reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant made a visit on Wednesday to the Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. There he was on the receiving end of a marriage proposal.

27-year-old Julie Halsen got down on one knee and proposed to Bryant – courageously, right in front of his wife, Jessica Bryant.

After proposing to Bryant, the Cubs’ player told Julie that she needed Jess’ permission. Julie continues to ask, saying please and then stood and and cheered, “he said yes!”

One patient dug up the courage to propose to @KrisBryant_23 this morning… right in front of @Jess__bryant! Watch his response 💍. @Cubs pic.twitter.com/2Ev6bfNtyE — Advocate Health Care (@advocatehealth) August 16, 2017

“Jess has some competition with this proposal,” Bryant tweeted, referencing his wife, who smiled and laughed standing nearby witnesses the gesture.

Jess has some competition with this proposal!! Thank you all for letting us hangout and for signing my cleats! pic.twitter.com/hJ6pKALlIs — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) August 16, 2017

In response, Jessica tweeted, “I have to watch out for Julie!! BUT she did invite me over for moms sloppy joes tonight, so who’s really winning here??!”

I have to watch out for Julie!! BUT she did invite me over for moms sloppy joes tonight, so who's really winning here??! https://t.co/kI6lE5A6Vp — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) August 16, 2017

Bryant took photos and chatted with the group of about 18 fans, according to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. And based on his tweets, he let the group sign a pair of his baseball cleats.

.@KrisBryant_23 and @Jess__bryant made a surprise visit and were greeted with hugs, pictures and a few marriage proposals. pic.twitter.com/WVzuQ0xmNa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 16, 2017

“The life expectancy for adults with Down syndrome was less than 30 years old in 1982. With appropriate medical care, adults with Down syndrome are living well into their sixties, thanks in part to the Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Center, which started as a twice a month clinic, has grown into a five day a week primary care practice with more than 7,500 patient visits annually, the first and busiest of its kind in the country,” according to an Advocate Lutheran General Hospital statement.

