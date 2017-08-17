2 Killed, 8 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was among two people killed and eight others wounded in shootings in about 13 hours Wednesday across Chicago.

The day’s latest fatal shooting happened at 4:34 p.m. in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 16-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 9700 block of South Yates when a car with two males inside pulled up, one of whom jumped out and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death, but did not identify the boy Wednesday.

A man was found shot to death at 8:32 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of South Sacramento and found 19-year-old Victor Davila in an alley with a gunshot wound to the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Davila, who lived in the Little Village neighborhood less than a mile from where he was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when a male walked up and shot him in the back three times with a handgun, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.

In another Austin neighborhood attack about the same time, officers responding to reports of a person shot in the 1000 block of North Parkside found a man being treated by medical personnel, police said. The man, thought to be in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a Brighton Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. She had just gotten out of a vehicle in the 3800 block of South Spaulding when a male walked up to the group she was with and fired shots, police said. She suffered a graze wound to the ear and declined medical attention.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg about 8:15 p.m. while he was walking in the 1900 block of West Webster in the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At 4:54 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were both wounded in a shooting in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood. They were in the 700 block of South St. Louis when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to his thigh. They were both listed in good condition.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a 34-year-old man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. He told investigators he was walking on the street about 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison when two males fired shots at him, police said. The man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was listed in good condition.

The day’s first nonfatal shooting happened about 11:10 a.m. in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood. A 19-year-old man was standing outside in the 7200 block of South Paulina when a male walked up and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the lower left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. The shooter was dressed in all black with a black-and-red hat.

On Tuesday, two men were killed and six other people were wounded in shootings in less than 12 hours on Chicago’s South and West sides.

