Soda-Tax Boosters Speak Out

(CBS) — While opponents are mounting efforts to repeal Cook County’s new tax on sweetened beverages, backers insist it is still very much needed right now.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from the Loop.
Of course the American Heart Association touts the health benefits of discouraging people from consuming sugary soft drinks. The association’s Chicago board president, Karen Larimer, also stresses the tax revenue is needed to close a big budget gap.
And yes, if the tax discourages people from drinking sugary soft drinks—as she wants—revenue will go down, Larimer concedes.
County officials say they now have straightened out problems complying with federal regulations involving the tax.
Larimer’s remarks come amid reports former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is bankrolling a marketing campaign supporting the health benefits of the soda tax.