Without Reliable Glasses, School Switches Up Plans To Watch Eclipse

CHICAGO (CBS) — A southwest suburban high school had to change its plans for students to watch Monday’s solar eclipse, after finding out the glasses they planned to use might not be safe.

Argo Community High School in Summit had bought enough eclipse glasses for all 1,900 students to use to view the eclipse outside at the school’s football stadium.

When Amazon warned the school it could not confirm the glasses came from a manufacturer recommended by NASA and the American Astronomical Society to protect the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays of an eclipse, the school moved its eclipse viewing inside.

“Our team came together – our IT team, our science department – and while not ideal and what we’d hoped for, they’ve moved past the disappointment, and we’re going to make it work out for kids,” Argo Superintendent Dr. Jill Kingsfield said.

Argo teachers will be able to show students a live stream of the eclipse in their classrooms.

“They can click on a link, and then they can show it up on their screens in their classrooms, so that the students can experience it, and they can talk around about curriculum about the solar eclipse,” she said.

Kingsfield said she’s disappointed Argo students can’t watch the eclipse outside, but she’s thankful Amazon warned people who bought solar filters that might not be safe for watching the event.

As it did for other customers who purchased eclipse glasses that might not be safe to use, Amazon was sending Argo a refund, according to Kingsfield.