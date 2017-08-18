CPD Revises Narrative Of Red Line Shooting

(STMW) — A 24-year-old man wounded in a shooting Thursday night at a Red Line station in the Loop was not on the train at the time, police officials said Friday.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station at 230 S. State.

Based on video evidence, detectives determined that two groups of people were involved in an altercation several blocks away from the station in the lead-up to the shooting. Following the altercation, the 24-year-old walked onto the platform as a Howard-bound train pulled into Jackson station.

While the train was still stopped, a group of people believed to be involved in the previous altercation also walked onto the platform, police said. The shooter then fired shots as the train’s doors opened, striking the victim in his left arm and ankle.

The man tried to hop on the train to get away from the shooter, police said. Previously, authorities said they thought the shooting victim was on the train when he was targeted by the shooter.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The gunman and others with him ran out of the station after the shooting, police said. No one was into custody Friday.

“Although this is a startling event, this is a very rare event,” Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said of shootings on CTA property.

