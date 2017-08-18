Gov. Rauner Calls Immigration-Rights Bill Reasonable

(CBS) — In west suburban Aurora, Gov. Bruce Rauner had good things to say about an immigrant rights bill Friday, but he stopped short of saying if he’ll sign it into law.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Immigrant-rights advocates have been urging Rauner to sign the so called TRUST Act, a bill that limits local law enforcement’s involvement in federal immigration control efforts.
The governor says he expects to announce what he’ll do in a matter of days. He would not commit to signing it, but sounded favorable. He says the bill is reasonable.
“It has broad support,” he says.
Activists released a letter from Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran and seven suburban police chiefs calling the bill “a sensible policy.”
On another front, the war of words between Mayor Emanuel and the U.S. Justice Department over Chicago’s “Sanctuary City” status is continuing, with the mayor firing the latest salvo.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week suggested Chicago’s violent crime problems would be fewer if the city cooperated with the Trump Administration’s efforts to deport more undocumented immigrants.
Mayor Emanuel says the facts do not support that and police do better when they have the trust and support of immigrant communities.