Man Shot And Killed In Jackson Park Highlands

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot to death early Friday in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
Two people approached and one of them shot the man about 12:45 a.m. while he was standing on a sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Jeffery, police said.
The man was struck twice in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)