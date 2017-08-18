Miguel Montero Apologizes To Cubs’ Jake Arrieta For Public Criticism

(CBS) Back in town with the Blue Jays on Friday, former Cubs catcher Miguel Montero said he has apologized to right-hander Jake Arrieta for the public criticism in June that led to Montero being designated for assignment and then traded to Toronto.

“It wasn’t the nicest way to go, to leave Chicago,” Montero told CSN Chicago’s Kelly Crull in a pregame interview. “But it’s just in the past. It was tough. It was difficult. It was definitely hard. You think over and over and over.

“It’s too bad I left as a bad teammate. I’ve played with a lot of guys, and no one would say that about me. But it is what it is. I’m happy now where I’m at. Not that I wasn’t happy over there (with the Cubs), but it just, I honestly wish it I wouldn’t have left in that way, for bad reasons. But I don’t regret anything. It happened. I felt bad for Jake, and that’s why I apologized to him.”

In late June, the Cubs parted ways with the 33-year-old Montero just one day after he called Arrieta out for his inability to hold runners on base. Montero’s criticism came in a postgame interview after the Nationals stole seven bases on the Cubs in a win.

At the time, Montero was 1-of-32 in throwing out runners for the year.

“It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time,” Montero said. “So it’s just like, ‘Yeah OK, Miggy can’t throw nobody out,’ but my pitcher doesn’t hold anybody on.

“That’s the reason why they were running left and right today because they know he was slow to the plate. Simple as that. It’s a shame that it’s my fault because I didn’t throw anybody out.”

With Montero gone, the Cubs called up catcher Victor Caratini from the minor leagues, then ended up trading for veteran Alex Avila.

Entering play Friday, Montero was hitting .077 (3-of-39) with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games for Toronto.