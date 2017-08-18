Illegally Parked Truck Prompts Bomb Squad Response At O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi-tractor trailer truck was towed away from O’Hare International Airport after it parked illegally Friday morning outside Terminal 3, prompting police to call in the bomb squad.
Police said the truck parked in an unauthorized area on the upper level outside Terminal 3 around 3:50 a.m.
As a precaution, the bomb squad was called to the scene to help investigate.
Officers were unable to locate the truck driver, and the truck was towed away by 7 a.m., according to police and the Chicago Department of Aviation.
Police said day-to-day operations at O’Hare were not affected by the incident; but have not said what, if anything, was found when the bomb squad checked the truck.
O’Hare Towing Services, a private towing company, said the truck was taken back to its storage facility in Melrose Park.