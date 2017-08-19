Blue Angels, David Ross Stand Out At Chicago Air Show

CHICAGO (CBS) — The anticipation has been building the last few days– with jets roaring over the city.

But on Saturday, that ended with the official start of the 59th Chicago Air & Water Show, CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

Former Cubs catcher David Ross, skydiving for the first time, opened the day, sliding safely into North Avenue Beach.

“That was amazing,” he said. “Holy cow, that was so much fun!”

The 40-year-old Ross did a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

“It’s like you’re in a giant Baby Bjorn the whole time,” he said.

Ross thought his view of Chicago from the sky compared to no other.

“The view on the way down was cool,” he said. “He tilted me down you could see Wrigley, the whole city, Soldier Field.”

The view from the ground was also impressive for thousands of people, who come year after year to be a part of this Chicago tradition.

“Being a Chicagoan and I love it,” Latrice Wilson said. “We just started coming 5 years ago. To be here, it’s really amazing.”

And while the crowds can be tough to handle at times, it’s the memories that make it worth it.

“I hope they get a deeper appreciation for aviation and some respect for the level of talent that’s out here,” said Rick Weber, with his family for the first time at the show. “Hopefully when they get older they remember what they saw.”

North Avenue beach was packed Saturday. Organizers want to remind you there’s other great spots to watch the show.

So if you plan on seeing it Sunday, Fullerton beach and Navy Pier are also great options.