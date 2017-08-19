Cubs Claim Catcher Rene Rivera Off Waivers From Mets

(CBS) The Cubs have claimed catcher Rene Rivera off waivers from the Mets, they announced Saturday.
The 34-year-old Rivera is a nine-year veteran who’s hitting .230 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 54 games this season. He’s a career .215 hitters.
Rivera has thrown out 10 of 31 runners attempting to steal this season. He’s thrown out 32.3 percent of runners for this season and his entire career, a mark that would tie for the best in the National League this season if Rivera qualified.
To make room for Rivera on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated 27-year-old right-hander Aaron Brooks for assignment.