White Sox Place Reynaldo Lopez On Disabled List With Strained Back

(CBS) The White Sox have placed right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained back, they announced Saturday afternoon.
The 23-year-old Lopez, one of the team’s prized pitching prospects, left with soreness on his right side in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday evening, when he allowed six runs, all earned, in 4 1/3 innings. That was Lopez’s second start for Chicago. He has a 6.97 ERA in 10 1/3 innings this season.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox called up right-hander Danny Farquhar from Triple-A Charlotte, where he had a 3.00 ERA in nine innings since being signed as a minor league free agent on July 24. Farquhar, 30, had a 4.11 ERA in 35 innings for the Rays earlier this season before being designated for assignment.