Two Fugitives Face Questioning In Murder After Return To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than two weeks after their surrender, two fugitives are back in Chicago to face charges.

Overnight, the two suspects, including a former Northwestern University professor, were taken to a Chicago police station, both accused of playing roles in a murder.

Wyndham Lathem, 42, and 56-year-old Andrew Warren are accused of the July 27 stabbing death of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, at Lathem’s apartment in the 500 block of North State Street.

Police say both men continue to be interviewed but there is no word on when their first Chicago court appearence will take place

The suspects were the subject of a national manhunt before they turned themselves in to authorities in California’s Bay Area Aug. 4.

A Chicago police extradition team traveled to California. Warren arrived at Area South Headquarters around 11:30 p.m. Friday, and Lathem arrived in a separate vehicle just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The two could make court appearances here as early as early next week, police said.

Lathem was an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern, while Warren was an employee of Somerville College, in the Oxford system, in Great Britain.

Police have said officers were called to Lathem’s building on July 27 to conduct a well-being check after an anonymous caller reported a possible crime in the professor’s 10th floor apartment.

Officers found a “very gruesome” crime scene inside, with the victim “savagely murdered,” Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi has said.