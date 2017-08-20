Chicago Remembers Jerry Lewis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is remembering Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor, comedian and director, who died Sunday morning.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports from Zanies Comedy Night Club in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood, where many performers said they were inspired early on by one of the best to ever do it.

Lewis played clubs similar to Zaines for years until he was paired up one evening in 1956 with Dean Martin. The duo went on to star in dozens of films and TV specials. After the two split up, Lewis went on to make and star in over 30 movies.

And he even used his celebrity for good. Lewis’ Labor Day telethon benefiting those with muscular dystrophy raised roughly $2 billion during his 40-year run as the host and spokesperson. Some, however, vilified him for it, saying he demeaned the disabled and pitied them.

At Zanies, Lewis certainly left his mark on the Chicago comedy scene.

“Some of the comedians may not even realize that he left his finger print on their career, but he gave people the ability to go on stage,” said Rick Gieser, Zanies Comedy Club. “He was an old vaudeville guy — he was borrowing from the old traditions and took it to a new level.”

Lewis had his share of health problems. Even with cancer, lung and heart disease, he continued to perform into his 90’s. He was 91 when he passed.