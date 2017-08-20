Pompei: Observations From Bears-Cardinals

By Dan Pompei–

(CBS) This is where we are after two preseason games — the performances of Bears quarterback Mike Glennon are as responsible for Mitchell Trubisky hysteria as the performances of Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears’ 24-23 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night didn’t settle anything at the quarterback position. But it certainly did give us more to ponder.

Here are my observations.

1. It’s preseason, and we shouldn’t overreact. But Glennon hasn’t shown anything to make anyone believe he can make the Bears better in the standings than the Packers, Vikings or Lions. Upper-echelon quarterbacks hardly ever make the kinds of bad throws Glennon has made in the past two games.

2. Throwing an interception as Glennon did is one thing. Throwing an interception with no pressure in the red zone is something else.

3. I would’ve liked to have seen an offensive game plan that challenged the quarterbacks, receivers and pass protectors more. These players need to prove some things.

4. Trubisky’s performance against the Cardinals was more in line with how he has practiced than his performance against the Broncos.

5. It sure would be nice to see what Trubisky could do working with and against first-stringers next Sunday against the Titans in the third preseason game.

6. In addition to burst and elusiveness, rookie running back Tarik Cohen also has instinct and patience. And his lack of height is an advantage, not a disadvantage. It’s a nice combination.

7. Cohen has the ability to gain yards in the NFL. But we still don’t know if he can do more than that. If he can’t pass protect and function as a receiver, his value will be limited.

8. The irony is Cohen might have to be a first- and second-down back instead of a third-down back, which everyone assumed would be his role.

9. Benny Cunningham has to have a spot on the roster with his special teams value. That means there’s a numbers game at the running back position that’s going to leave someone (Jeremy Langford?) on the outs.

10. The receiver position is officially a concern for the Bears.

11. I’m going to be surprised if Leonard Floyd doesn’t have 10 to 15 sacks, assuming he stays healthy.

12. More safety reps for rookie Eddie Jackson. Fewer punt return reps for Eddie Jackson.

13. Kyle Fuller looks like a different player than he did last season. What a puzzling performer he has been.

14. The defensive front should be the strength of this team. Even without Akiem Hicks, the front was solid.

15. It was good to see the Bears defenders get their hands on some passes. They were credited with 10 passes defensed. But the bottom line was still only one interception in 45 chances.

16. It would be in the best interest of the Bears and their fans to make preseason scheduling agreements with teams that don’t want to play at 9 p.m. Central time.

Dan Pompei has been covering the NFL since 1985 and is a regular contributor to 670 The Score and a host on 670’s Bears pregame show. He writes for Bleacher Report and theathletic.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan Pompei.