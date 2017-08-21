Adler Planetarium Hosting Big Block Party To Watch The Solar Eclipse

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Adler Planetarium was promising the biggest block party in Chicago on Monday to view the solar eclipse.

The planetarium said Monday’s eclipse is their Super Bowl, and who watches the Super Bowl alone? The Adler is hosting a big party for the special event on the lakefront.

Food trucks, bands, and other partners from around the city will help celebrate the eclipse.

The planetarium also launched two high-altitude weather balloons from Missouri, to record video of the eclipse from above the clouds.

“This was helped designed by our teen interns. Our teen interns really helped design this experiment, and hopefully today we’ll be taking a live feed that comes from those balloons, and showing it to all of our friends that are going to be partying with us,” said Adler spokeswoman Annie Vedder.

The free viewing party at the Adler opens at 9:30 a.m., and officials will distribute eclipse glasses for guests.

The party will include events for kids of all ages, as well as adults.

“We have a stage with a band. We have some demonstrations from Mad Science happening. The Postal Service is going to be here to unveil their really cool new solar eclipse stamp,” spokeswoman Sarah Cole said.

When the eclipse begins around 11:54, a narrator will be on stage to take visitors through the event.

“Once we get the moment of greatest eclipse here, which will be about 87 percent, we’re going to have somebody again reminding everybody to look, but then we’re also going to be broadcasting what’s happening in Carbondale. So we will be able to show totality. We’ll be having some footage from our Horizons balloon, as well as some of the NASA footage,” spokeswoman Sarah Cole said.

Because it’s expected to be a very warm day, the Adler also will be broadcasting a live stream of the eclipse indoors in their theater. Visitors also can check out their Chasing Eclipses exhibit, which shows how scientists have predicted eclipses in the past, and includes a simulation of a total eclipse.

The planetarium also will have staff at Daley Plaza for a satellite viewing party, including telescopes to watch the moon block out the sun.