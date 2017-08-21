SWAT Team Responds To Barricade Situation In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team responded early Monday to a Gresham neighborhood apartment, where someone was barricaded inside, authorities said.
SWAT officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the apartment in the 7600 block of South Stewart, where a male was threatening officers if they approached, said police News Affairs Officer Ronald Gaines.
It was not immediately known whether the male was armed, Gaines said. Officers were still on scene about 5:45 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)