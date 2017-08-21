Miguel Montero Thanks Cubs Fans, Would Like His Home Run Ball Back

(CBS) It was an eventful weekend for former Cubs catcher Miguel Montero as he returned to Wrigley Field with his Blue Jays.

As the Cubs swept a trio of tightly contested games, Montero — a member of the 2016 championship team — was met with cheers from some fans and boos from others. The booing left a few of his former Cubs teammates shaking their heads and Montero non-plussed and reeling off a few good one-liners.

“I really don’t care,” Montero told the Tribune. “They cheered a lot of big hits when I was here, and whether they hate me or love me, they’re going to remember me forever.”

On Sunday, Montero hit a game-tying homer off Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks in the sixth inning. Hendricks later texted Montero in a joking manner and thanked him for his contributions to the Cubs, as the two remain friends even after Montero’s unceremonious exit in late June, when Chicago cut him after he publicly criticized right-hander Jake Arrieta’s inability to hold baserunners on well.

When the series was over, Montero took to Twitter to thank Cubs fans and also ask a question. What happened to his home run ball?

Once again @Cubs and all the cubs fan THANK YOU — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) August 20, 2017

I didn't know if the threw the ball back today in my homer ? — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) August 21, 2017

I would love to have that baseball — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) August 21, 2017