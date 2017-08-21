9 Dead, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were killed and at least 54 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, during a single mass shooting incident about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The group was in the parking lot of a banquet hall in the 11900 block of South Loomis when a male in a black SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The SUV then sped away.

Kolby Craig, 33, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg; a 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg; a 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg; a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen; a 33-year-old woman was shot in the left leg; and a 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, police said.

Three people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. They were all listed in serious-to-critical condition. A seventh person was shot and taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, Langford said. That person was in fair-to-serious condition.

About 6:25 p.m. Sunday, 22-year-old Damian Rowdan was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. They were on the porch of a home in the 3000 block of West Polk when someone opened fire from a passing SUV, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Rowdan, who lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 7:01 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot in both legs and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital. They were both in good condition.

About 5:10 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was gunned down in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was in a vehicle, stopped at a stop light in the 3800 block of South Archer when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, authorities said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and arm and subsequently crashed his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:31 a.m. The medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s name, pending notification of his family.

One man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 7700 block of North Ashland when someone in a Ford SUV fired shots in their direction. Remus Campbell, 32 was shot in the neck and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was shot in the left hip and a 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. They were both also taken to Saint Francis, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot to death in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side. He was standing outside in the 1000 block of West Maxwell when a vehicle drove up, and two people jumped out and opened fire, authorities said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Less than an hour earlier, 21-year-old Aaron Clemons was killed and another man was critically wounded in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side, authorities said. A 23-year-old man was standing outside with a group of people about 1:25 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Paulina when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. Clemons, who lived in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m.

A man died Sunday morning, more than 16 hours after he and another man were wounded in a Logan Square neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side. Jose Carlos Romero Hernadez, 21, and a 20-year-old man were walking at 6:26 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Monticello when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, authorities said. Hernadez, who lived in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, was shot in the head, while the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where Hernadez was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m. Sunday. The younger man’s condition was stabilized.

About 4:20 p.m. Saturday, 24-year-old Cornell Verner was gunned down in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Carpenter when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him multiple times in the face and torso, authorities said. Verner, whose home address was not known, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died at 4:32 p.m.

Nearly 12 hours earlier, 26-year-old Jerrell J. Perkins was killed and a 45-year-old woman was wounded in another West Pullman neighborhood attack. They were standing on the street near a parked car about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of South Green when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. Perkins, who lived about a block away, was shot in the head and taken to MetroSouth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:46 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 38-year-old man was standing on a corner in the 3300 block of West Beach when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the elbow and taken in good condition to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

At least 40 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, a person was shot by a Chicago Police officer about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The male suspect suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Monday morning.

