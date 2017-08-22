Driver Charged In Beecher Crash That Killed Pregnant Mother, 3 Sons

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that charges were filed in connection to a fatal crash last month in Beecher, killing a pregnant mother and her three sons.

The other driver, Sean B. Woulfe, 25, was charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide – 14 counts of reckless homicide, two counts of reckless homicide of an unborn child. Twelve of those counts are eligible for extended term.

According to the investigation, Woulfe was going 20 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit at the time of the incident on July 24. He also blew a stop sign.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, of Beecher and her sons, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 1-year-old Kaleb were traveling northbound on Yates Avenue when Woulfe, who was traveling eastbound on Corning Road, ran a stop sign and collided with Schmidt’s vehicle in the intersection of Yates and Corning.

The Schmidt family was on their way to bible camp.

Schmidt and her youngest son Kaleb were pronounced dead at the scene. Weston died the following evening after being placed on life-support and Owen died three days after the crash, after being placed into a medically induced coma. Schmidt was also was pregnant at the time of her death.

Woulfe received a traffic citation that was dismissed earlier this month. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said, by dropping the ticket, prosecutors were making sure they can file more serious charges later, by avoiding possible double jeopardy if the driver were to plea on the citation first.

Woulfe was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

Each of the 16 reckless homicide charges are Class 3 felonies, with 12 of those counts are eligible for extended term up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Woulfe is currently being held with bond set at $1 million.