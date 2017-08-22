Six Flags Great America To Say Goodbye To King Chaos For New 2018 Addition

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the summer winds to a close, Six Flags Great America is already looking forward to next season.
The amusement park will be welcoming an exciting addition in 2018.
But in order to make room for new thrills, another ride must say goodbye.
Six Flags Great America announced on Twitter on Monday night that, “News Alert: Just announced King Chaos will be closing this Sunday to make room for more thrills! #ChaseTheStorm2018”
King Chaos, a non-traditional pendulum-style spinner ride was added to the “Mardi Gras” area of the park in 2004.
The only hint the amusement park has offered about the upcoming attraction to go in King Chaos’ place is the hashtag, “Chase the Storm 2018.”
More information on the new thrill is expected to be announced Aug. 31.