White Sox Officially Call Up Lucas Giolito

(CBS) The White Sox on Tuesday officially called up right-hander Lucas Giolito, who will make his team debut when he starts against the Twins in the evening.
The 23-year-old Giolito is the next face in a wave of pitching prospects to reach the big leagues for the White Sox recently. On Aug. 11, it was 23-year-old right-hander Reynaldo Lopez who made his White Sox debut, and fellow 23-year-old right-hander Carson Fulmer made his first big league start Monday, getting roughed up to the tune of six runs allowed in 1 1/3 innings.
Giolito is 6-10 with a 4.48 ERA in 24 starts this season in Triple-A Charlotte but has rebounded with a 3-1 record and 1.71 ERA his last five starts. He was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in six appearances and four starts last season with the Nationals, who traded him to the White Sox as part of the Adam Eaton deal in early December.
Giolito will wear No. 27. He takes the roster spot of right-hander Brad Goldberg, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Monday’s game.