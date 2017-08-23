Cubs’ Chris Bosio On Justin Wilson’s Struggles: It’s About Confidence, Attacking

(CBS) Soon, Cubs manager Joe Maddon wants to get struggling, wild left-handed reliever Justin Wilson back out on the mound and in a favorable situation after he’s walked a combined four batters and recorded just one out in his past two outing.

When Wilson does get back out there, pitching coach Chris Bosio will have a simple message.

“Justin’s got to get in there and be Justin and attack the zone and throw strikes,” Wilson said in an interview with Brian Hanley and Joe Ostrowski on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning. “The hitters aren’t going to ground out or pop out if you’re ball one, ball two, ball three pretty much every bat. Unfortunately for him, right now, that’s the book on him. They’re probably up there taking a strike, maybe taking two. But he’s got that kind of stuff. We’ve flashes of 96, 98 miles an hour. It’s got to be a confidence thing with him where he just goes out and challenges these guys, to say, ‘Hit them out of the park. Here it is, hit it, see how far you can hit it if you can.’

“He just hasn’t gotten off to a good start, but another guy who I think his best baseball is coming.”

Entering play Wednesday, Wilson has a 6.35 ERA in eight appearances with Chicago and has created concern by walking nine batters in 5 2/3 innings.

