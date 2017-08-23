House Speaker Mike Madigan Cancels Special Session On Education Bill

CHICAGO (CBS) — State schools could be closer to getting the funds they need.

State Lawmakers will not meet for a special session on Wednesday to override Governor Rauner’s veto of the state education bill, but both sides reportedly appear to be closer to compromise.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has a look at when lawmakers are expected to meet again.

At the eleventh hour the Speaker of Illinois scrapped plans to try and override the Governor’s veto of a school funding plan.

According to the published reports, House Speaker Mike Madigan now says House and Senate leaders will meet in Chicago on Thursday to try to hammer out a deal.

Madigan called off the vote because leaders from both parties said that significant progress was made in closed door meetings held Tuesday.

That would, of course, avoid the veto override attempt all together.

The Speaker had planned to call lawmakers back to Springfield on Wednesday to attempt to override Governor Rauner’s amendatory veto of a school funding plan. The Governor said the plan is too generous for Chicago Public Schools. He argues that is gives short shift to suburban and downstate districts.

Speaker Madigan flatly rejects that argument.

“There are 267 districts in the state that get more money per pupil than Chicago does under the bill,” Madigan said.

CPS boosters said the city has 20 percent of the city’s students, but get only 15 percent of the state funds it deserves.

If the two sides cannot agree on a compromise, Madigan said he will hold an override vote attempt next week. He will need at least four republicans to vote with the democrats in order for that to happen and that is far from guaranteed.