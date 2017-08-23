Mitchell Trubisky Takes Reps With Bears’ First-Team Offense

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears gave added responsibility to rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Wednesday, giving him reps with the first-team offense in practice.
It was the first time Trubisky worked with the starters and came four days before the Bears face the Titans in their third preseason game Sunday.
Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon took the majority of reps with the first-team offense, and coach John Fox reiterated after practice that Glennon remains the team’s starter. The plan for Sunday’s game is for Glennon to play the first half and Trubisky to play the second half, Fox said. Trubisky’s work in the second half will include one series with the first-string offense, Fox added.
