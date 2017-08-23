Police Warn Of Cellphone Robberies On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about a recent string of cellphone robberies on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the suspects approached the victim from behind, grabbed the cellphone, then ran away or rode away on a bicycle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In four of the robberies, the suspect jumped into a white Cadillac, which sped away.

The thefts happened:

– In the morning on Aug. 21 in the first block of West Schiller Street;

– In the morning on Aug. 18 in the 400 block of North Clark Street;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 14 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 14 in the 500 block of North State Street;

– In the morning on Aug. 12 in the first block of East Chicago Avenue;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 11 in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 11 in the 200 block of East Delaware Place;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 11 in the 200 block of West Kinzie Street;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 10 in the 200 block of East Delaware Place;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 10 in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 10 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street;

– In the morning on Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Orleans Street;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 9 in the 900 block of North Wells Street;

– In the afternoon on Aug. 7 in the 600 block on North Michigan Avenue;

– In the morning on Aug. 6 in the first block of East Hubbard Street; and

– Once in the afternoon and again in the evening on Aug. 6 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street.

The suspects were described as two African-American males, thought to be between 15 and 24 years old, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet, police said. At least one of the suspects has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

