Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded By Roommate In McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and critically wounded early Wednesday in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.
The 29-year-old was stabbed in the neck, chest and shoulder by his male roommate about 4:05 a.m. during a fight in the 3200 block of South Archer, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
After the stabbing, the suspect ran away, police said. No one was in custody Wednesday morning as Area Central detectives were investigating.
