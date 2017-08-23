Taylor Swift Announces New Album, ‘Reputation,’ Social Media Goes Wild

By Wren Hagge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Taylor Swift sent ripples across social media this morning by announcing a new album, “Reputation.”

In a series of Instagram posts, the Grammy-winner revealed the cover art for the upcoming album, which she says will be released November 10, 2017. Swift also confirmed the album’s lead single will be released on August 24.

Swift fans on Twitter were ecstatic to hear the news.

“How are you people still working?!?” asks one fan.

Some people prayed they would survive the “78 days” until the album’s release. “God, please don’t take me before November 10.”

God, please don't take me before November 10 so I can listen to #reputation by my 👑#TaylorSwift #78MoreDaysTillReputation pic.twitter.com/2AFhizrSNy — glyfool ❌ (@glyfool) August 23, 2017

A few fans relied on GIFs to portray their excitement:

IM FEELING LIKE THIS RN pic.twitter.com/ETh3aU9qvN — Melanie (@hollandftswift) August 23, 2017

One man speculated about Swift’s alleged rival Katy Perry. “Katy and co will be quaking in their boots[.]”

Taylor Swift confirms new album Reputation is coming November 10. First single tomorrow night. Katy and co will be quaking in their boots pic.twitter.com/grH0IjMn2x — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 23, 2017

Another person commented on the extravagance of Swift’s announcement. “I’m not sure about a lot of things but I’m pretty sure Taylor Swift invented extra[.]”

I'm not sure about a lot of things but I'm pretty sure Taylor Swift invented extra pic.twitter.com/r5y8BXkGyP — dreammy 🌈 (@amylorswlum) August 23, 2017

Some are analyzing the meaning behind the album’s title “Reputation.” “She is taking back the narrative because not everything is black and white.”

Taylor Swift is in control of her own #Reputation – she is taking back the narrative because not everything is black and white. Here for it. pic.twitter.com/ZYxTM9hjbA — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) August 23, 2017

Swift’s music crosses the gender divide. “I’m a grown man and I am absolutely here for the new Taylor Swift album”