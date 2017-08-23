Friends Remember Teen Slain On Cicero Basketball Court

(CBS) — Friends say you’d often find 17-year-old Irving Estrada on a neighborhood basketball court, playing the sport he loved.

Cicero police say it’s where he was Tuesday night when he was fatally shot. Many believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports, that court is where dozens came to grieve the following night.

It began quietly. A small group of Estrada’s friends sitting on the Cicero basketball court where he died. They felt compelled to be there — together.

Jose Garcia came at sunrise after hearing his friend was killed while playing basketball.

Cicero police believe at least one person walked onto the court after 8 p.m. Tuesday and, at some point and for some reason, opened fire.

The gathering had grown by Wednesday evening. Dozens now surrounding Estrada’s picture, personal items and his devastated mother, who openly sobbed as others tried to comfort her.

“We do not accept this type of crime in our community,” Cicero Chaplain Ismael Vargas said.

Police hope to find security video of the suspect, perhaps from a nearby home. Meantime, they say they have good leads in the killing.