The Bernstein Brief: This Cub Is Killing It

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) There’s no shortage of Cubs who are hot offensively right now, as playing the Reds will tend to help out with that, but one bat is notable for some lofty numbers.

Let’s play “Name That Cub,” understanding that Kris Bryant is leading the team in almost every significant offensive statistic except home runs, which is topped by Anthony Rizzo’s 28. Bryant is slashing .287/.400/.529, with a wOBA of .392 and a 141 wRC+.

Closely behind him is a player slashing .295/.406/.500, with nearly identical advanced offensive metrics of a .386 wOBA and 137 wRC+. Hints: It’s not Rizzo, who’s burning along at .271/.392/.515 and a respective .383 and 135. And it’s not the sidelined Willson Contreras who came roaring out of the break, now holding at .274/.342/.519, .361 and 121.

Last chance….

Anyone?

It’s Tommy La Stella, in his 97 plate appearances this year. Those rate stats would place him among the top 20 hitters in all of MLB over a qualifying sample.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Bernstein and Goff Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.