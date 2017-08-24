Powerball Ticket Sold In Joliet Will Pay $2M

(CBS) – By now, you may have heard there was one big winner for Wednesday’s massive Powerball jackpot, in Massachussets.

But even if you didn’t win the $758 million prize, you may still have won a decent one.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports from Joliet, where one player will receive $2 million.

The Powerball website says there are more than 9 million winners from the drawing – 350,000 are from Illinois.

One of those lucky people picked especially good numbers on Cass Street, at Highland Liquors.

The longtime business has sold the chance to win big for more than three decades.

Owners say they’ll use their $20,000 reward for selling a winning ticket to improve the store.

Regular customer Carlos Morales was among the many double-checking their tickets Thursday.

“Nope – not this time,” he said.

Joliet isn’t the only lucky city this month.

A Glenview man this week became $5 million richer from an instant game.

Also, we’re still waiting to hear about the Megamillions jackpot winner from Nick’s Barbeque in Palos Heights.