Levine: White Sox’s Yoan Moncada To Get MRI On Right Shin

By Bruce Levine–
CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox organization will hold its breath as second baseman Yoan Moncada will have an MRI on Friday after leaving with shin splints in his right leg in a 5-1 win against the Twins on Thursday evening.
Moncada sat out two games last weekend with soreness in the same shin before returning to the lineup Monday. Moncada aggravated his shin injury rounding third base in the fifth inning Thursday, then was removed after that.
Moncada didn’t believe the injury to be serious.
“When I passed third base, I had a misstep coming around it,” Moncada said. “It got sore again. We will have an MRI in the morning and see what it is after that.”
The 22-year-old Moncada is hitting .188 with with three homers and 11 RBIs since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte in July.
Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.