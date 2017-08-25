A Preview Of The Chicago Baby Show At Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS)— Chicago moms will be filling Navy Pier this weekend learning the latest tips and checking out new gadgets to make having a baby a little easier.
It’s the debut of the Chicago Baby Show, meant to help families have a more positive experience during the baby years.
Author and CBS Parenting Expert Jill Simonian joins us from Navy Pier to discuss the show.
There is so much stuff happening this weekend. It is the first show of its kind in Chicago and there are over 3,000 families expected to attend.
The show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Navy Pier. For discounted tickets, head to eventbrite.com and use coupon code: CBS25.