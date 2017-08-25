No Charges In Vicious Beating During Energy Sales Pitch

(CBS) – Surveillance video from earlier this month shows the women a South Side man claims beat him after an energy sales pitch turned violent.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the video and the victim’s story.

Front-porch surveillance video taken Aug. 18 shows women with clipboards knocking on a door near 91st and Kingston.

The video was taken only minutes before the women claiming to work Think Energy made another stop – at Keven Hamblet’s house.

“I just shouldn’t have opened the door,” Hamblet says.

But he did. Hamblet, now battered and bruised, claims the women in the video were the same women who tried to sell him a Think Energy utility plan.

“I said ‘No thank you,’” he says.

Things escalated to an argument when he kept refusing their service, he says.

Hamblet says they threw a clipboard at him, then repeatedly punched and kicked his face and body.

“I was outnumbered,” he says.

Hamblet is already on dialysis and recently suffered a stroke. Now, he has a fractured eye socket, and doctors tell him he may need facial reconstructive surgery

A Think Energy spokesperson says the sales agents have been placed on leave while the company investigates. At least one of the women are claiming they were assaulted by the homeowner.

No charges have been filed.