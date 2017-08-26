One Killed, 10 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

(STMW) — Eleven people were shot during the first nine hours of the weekend on the South and West sides of Chicago, leaving a man dead.

The homicide happened about 2:15 a.m Saturday near the Parkway Gardens public housing complex. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 6200 block of South King Drive found a 31-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to Chicago Police.

The latest nonfatal attack happened about 3:45 a.m. in East Garfield Park, where an unidentified man was shot in the back in the 3600 block of West Ohio. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Just after 2 a.m., someone walked up to a 32-year-old man at the wheel of a car at a Chicago Lawn neighborhood stop sign in the 3200 block of West 60th Street. When the driver pulled away, a black Hummer zoomed up and someone inside opened fire on him, police said. A bullet grazed his arm and he declined medical treatment.

A half-hour earlier in Humboldt Park, a silver vehicle pulled up to two men in the 1400 block of North Talman and opened fire, police said. A 34-year-old man was shot in the hand and abdomen, and a 37-year-old in the arm and chest. They were taken to Stroger, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

At 12:35 a.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck while driving in North Austin’s 5000 block of West Division. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another East Garfield Park shooting happened 10 minutes after midnight in the 300 block of South Albany, where someone in a passing car shot a 46-year-old man in the leg, police said. He was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About the same time, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm while walking in the 6300 block of South Ashland in West Englewood. She was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital.

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, a Chrysler 300 pulled up to a 35-year-old man at an Englewood gas station in the 5900 block of South Morgan, and at least two people got out to shoot him in the head, police said. He was taken to Stroger in critical condition.

Thirty minutes before that, a 22-year-old man was shot in the legs while getting into his car in East Garfield Park’s 3200 block of West Franklin, police said. He was stabilized at Stroger.

The weekend’s first shooting happened in Park Manor about 7 p.m., when someone walked up to a 35-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Prairie and shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)