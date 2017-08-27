Runways Flooded At Houston Hobby Airport, Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Damage from now Tropical Storm Harvey is extending into the Chicago region.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports at least 11 flights from O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport haven’t, or aren’t, headed to Houston Sunday morning. Furthermore, travel to several southern Texas cities, including San Antonio and Austin, is also affected.
Houston Hobby Airport tweeted a warning to would-be passengers that its runways are shutdown because of standing water.
This caused about 100 delays and 850 cancellations across the country Saturday.
Video from overnight shows roads to Houston’s older airport are flooded.
Pouring rain forced some drivers to pull an about face and head the opposite way on Interstate 45.
Officials nixed approximately 800 Houston flights as on noon on Saturday.
Harvey could have effects on flights elsewhere in the U.S., as crews scheduled from Texas may have trouble connecting.