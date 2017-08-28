Illinois Man On FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted’ List Arrested After 8 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — One of FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” is in custody after eight years on the run.

The next list for 29-year-old Luis Macedo is the Cook County court docket.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has more on the arrest and why it is so important to law enforcement.

The FBI said to get on the notorious list one must be accused of some very troubling crimes. And one of them finally receives a court date.

More than eight years have passed since overwhelming grief made its way to 54th Place and Sacramento.

It was in a walkway where a 15-year-old life was brutally ended and the chase for a fugitive began.

“This is a great arrest for the FBI,” said special agent Garrett Croon.

Croon said 29-year-old Luis Macedo was taken into custody on Saturday in Guadalajara, Mexico.

After years on the run, Croon said recent tips lead law enforcement to him. Over that time, the man who was once one of Chicago’s most wanted, became one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.”

He was accused of the horrific murder of 15-year-old Alex Arellano.

His friends spoke with us back in 2009.

“That’s like not human to people who did that to him,” a friend said.

“Brutally beat him, shot him and set him on fire,” Croon said.

CBS: Is this the biggest arrest you’ve maybe seen in the last 10 years?

“It’s one of the biggest arrests,” Croon said.

He said Macedo, a Latin King, wanted the victim to flash gang sings. The teen, called an innocent student, said he wouldn’t.

“He refused and he paid a terrible price for that,” Croon said.

Long after flowers marked the spot of a murder, an accused killer is about to head back to Chicago to answer for the allegations.

“Macedo is currently in route back to the United States,” Croon said.

Macedo could be in a court room as early as Monday. The FBI said there he will face a first-degree murder charge.