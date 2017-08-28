Hurricane Harvey: Five Things To Know For Monday

(CBS) — Hurricane Harvey reached land late Friday as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 130 mph. The storm was later downgraded to a Tropical Storm, but Harvey remains a powerful and slow-moving.

“This is a landmark event for Texas,” said Brock Long, the FEMA administrator.

Here are five things you need to know about the storm:

1) Some parts of Southeast Texas could see up to 50 inches of rain by the time the storm moves out, which may not be until Friday. Lousiana will also be hit hard by rain. One expert likened the weather pattern to a huge fire hose.

New long feeder band has developed in Gulf directed like a fire hose into Galveston and Houston. Just awful. pic.twitter.com/uHQsK8SnmJ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 28, 2017

2) The rainfall has been so intense, the National Weather Service had to change its graphics:

#Harvey in perspective. So much rain has fallen, we've had to update the color charts on our graphics in order to effectively map it. pic.twitter.com/Su7x2K1uuz — NWS (@NWS) August 28, 2017

3) Hurricane Harvey blasted the town of Rockport, Texas. The devastation is so bad that residents are being told to simply stay away.

Rockport is in ruins after taking a direct hit when #Harvey made landfall. Evacuees are being told not to come back https://t.co/a7Vf9gYR3V pic.twitter.com/vcOacNiGGK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 28, 2017

4) The federal government expected about 30,000 people to be put in temporary shelters. CBS’ Norah O’Donnell reported 2,500 people were at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston on Monday morning. At last check, they had 1,200 cots available.

Just learned # of people at convention center now 25-hundred. Last night when I went in they only had 12-hundred beds. @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/AIp5tL8ltQ — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 28, 2017

5) So far, authorities have rescued 2,000 people as a result of the storm.