Bears To Start Mitchell Trubisky, Then Turn To Connor Shaw In Final Preseason Game

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears will start rookie Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback in their preseason finale against the Browns on Thursday, then turn to Connor Shaw to replace him at some point. Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez aren’t expected to play.
Bears coach John Fox outlined his team’s plan Tuesday, two days after telling reporters that Sanchez would see action in the game. The team’s backup, Sanchez didn’t play in Sunday’s third preseason game.
The No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Trubisky is 34-of-48 for 354 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 112.7 rating in the first three preseason games.
“It’s not easy to get live game reps as a quarterback in this league,” Fox said of Trubisky. “It helps development. He needs all those opportunities he can get, and no different Thursday night.”
Shaw has played in two games, completing two of three passes. He has started one NFL game, with the Browns in 2014.
Fox has stated that Sanchez remains the team’s backup quarterback, despite Trubisky getting reps with the first-team offense.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.