FBI Offers $25K Reward To Solve Triple-Killing At Wisconsin Racing Event

(CBS) — The FBI is taking a step designed to prompt tips in the Aug. 13 murders of three men from the Aurora area at the Great Lakes Dragway, in Union Grove, Wis.
The agency is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the gunman who killed 30-year-old Khalid Howard, of Aurora; 30-year-old David Watson, of Oswego; and 26-year-old Derek Edwards, of North Aurora.
Each was shot multiple times at point-blank range near a concession stand in the track’s parking lot.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Police already have said the three were gang members; it appears the shootings were gang-related and the victims were targeted.
They were among an estimated 5,000 people on hand for the “Larry’s Fun Fest” car show and race.