HURRICANE HARVEY: The Latest From CBS News |Latest from CBS Dallas | Track Prediction | Latest Photos | HOW TO HELP: RED CROSS | SALVATION ARMY | GoFundMe | Disaster Relief Drives: CBS 11 | KRLD

FBI Offers $25K Reward To Solve Triple-Killing At Wisconsin Racing Event

By Bob Roberts
Filed Under: Aurora Men, Bob Roberts, FBI, Kenosha, triple murder

(CBS) — The FBI is taking a step designed to prompt tips in the Aug. 13 murders of three men from the Aurora area at the Great Lakes Dragway, in Union Grove, Wis.

The agency is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the gunman who killed 30-year-old Khalid Howard, of Aurora; 30-year-old David Watson, of Oswego; and 26-year-old Derek Edwards, of North Aurora.

wisconsin victims FBI Offers $25K Reward To Solve Triple Killing At Wisconsin Racing Event

Derek Edwards (left), Khalid Howard (center), and David Watson (right) were shot and killed on Aug. 13, 2017, at a drag racing event at Great Lakes Dragway near Union Grove, Wisconsin. (Source; Aurora Police)

Each was shot multiple times at point-blank range near a concession stand in the track’s parking lot.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Police already have said the three were gang members; it appears the shootings were gang-related and the victims were targeted.

They were among an estimated 5,000 people on hand for the “Larry’s Fun Fest” car show and race.

 

 

More from Bob Roberts

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch