Lurie Children’s Hospital Dedicates Waiting Room To Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation

(CBS) Tuesday was an emotional day for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago dedicated a waiting room to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation following the charitable group recently giving the hospital a $3.5-million endowment. Rizzo attended the dedication Tuesday in which it was announced as the “Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room,” and he brought the large $3.5-million check with him.
“This means a lot to me,” Rizzo said, according to DNA Info. “I remember sitting with my mom 10 years ago saying ‘we’re going to do this.'”
In May, the two organizations announced the “Hope 44 Endowed Fund” that will give grants to families facing difficult financial circumstances due to unexpected needs resulting from a child’s treatment for cancer. Such expenses could be co-pays, meals, rent, utility bills and child care for siblings. Social workers will assess a family’s need for assistance.