MillerCoors Uses New Water Program To Support Red Cross, Harvey Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fifty-thousand cans of drinking water have arrived in flood-ravaged Texas from a company that’s based in Chicago.

In the past, it was all about cash donations to the Red Cross. But, Marty Maloney with Miller Coors said they wanted to do more to help those suffering incredible heart break. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

From the blog: We're sending 50,000 cans of clean water to Texas to help in #HurricaneHarvey recovery efforts.https://t.co/02nPqPIYrw pic.twitter.com/ruzmo2cJ62 — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) August 28, 2017

“Leveraging our employees time and our talent to produce and distribute clean water was really the next step to better help communities in need,” Maloney said.

MillerCoors launched their water program this summer and donated their first cans of water in July to Southwestern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois to provide fresh water to flood victims.

The company has a long history in helping support the Red Cross financially, but now they are using the water program as another way to help.

MillerCoors has shipped 50,000 cans of drinking water from its Shenandoah brewery to a Texas brewery, to be distributed by the Red Cross.

We've partnered with @BallCorpHQ to provide more than two million cans of drinking water to the @RedCross: https://t.co/eU3eHFUvw6 pic.twitter.com/cwPNBfOvVg — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) August 3, 2017

“And from there they have their trucks ready to deliver to Red Cross shelters in the communities that were hit the hardest by Harvey,” he said.

In addition, the company will be matching employee contributions to the Red Cross, at a minimum cash donation of $25,000.