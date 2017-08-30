Wandering Billy Goat Returns To Owner After Being Out Playing The Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — A billy goat that wandered away from his Kane County farm last week is now back with his rightful owners.
It was Friday when Kane County Animal Control received the call that a goat had wandered into a garage in Burlington. And since Friday, Kane County has been spreading the word over Facebook that the goat they named Alfonso needs to get back home.
Now Animal Control Administrator Brett Youngsteadt said the owners saw the posting on social media and Alfonso is back at home, about two farms over from where he wandered into that garage.
“Alfonso has a female at home that’s been waiting for him. And they’re hoping to breed them together,” Youngsteadt said.
WBBM: Had he met his bride-to-be before he bolted?
“Yeah, apparently him and his bride-to-be were already together on the farm, and there was a little hole in the gate, they noted to us, and that’s how he wandered off. And they’re going to make sure they get that fixed so it doesn’t happen again,” Youngsteadt said
So Alfonso’s days of playing the field are over.