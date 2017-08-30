Chicago Convoy Heading To Texas

(CBS) – Caravans of Chicago area volunteers hopped on the road Wednesday to help with recovery efforts in Houston.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.

Henry Craig gives W&W tow truck a final rinse before the mucky work ahead. He and five other tow truck drivers are Texas-bound to recover flooded cars.

The list is already 900 vehicles deep. The time commitment is unknown.

“It’s rough, but hey, this is giving back,” Craig says.

The call came from the feds via his towing company’s insurance partner. More than half the fleet is now gone, including a husband and wife team.

“I’m really nervous, we’re both really nervous, but I’m more happier to help other families,” Paula Ledet-Eaves says.

Meantime, Tricia Huntley has help for Hurricane Harvey victims, too – of the furry kind.

She was on the road in a van from the South Suburban Humane Society to bring two dozen dogs from a shelter.

“That’s going to give up space at their shelter so they can assist with the displaced dogs in Texas,” Huntley says.

PAWS Tinley Park will also return with a full truck of pups. They shipped supplies south early Wednesday.

W & W Tow Truck Co. is getting some government support to continue its efforts. Crews plan to take more vehicles to Texas on Saturday and then fill two 53-footers with water and more next week.