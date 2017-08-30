Cubs’ Addison Russell Scratched From Rehab Start, Sent Back To Chicago For Evaluations

(CBS) Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was scratched from his rehab start Wednesday in Iowa after experiencing more soreness in his foot. He has been sent back to Chicago for evaluations.
Russell has been on the disabled list since August 2 with the soreness in his right foot. The plan was for him to take three at-bats and play six innings in Iowa and rejoin the team if all went accordingly.
The 23-year-old Russell is hitting .241 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs this season. Javier Baez has filled the void left at shortstop, posting one of the best months of his major league career.
With Russell possibly set to miss more time, the Cubs may have to act quickly to ensure depth at shortstop moving forward. Baez is the team’s lone shortstop and Thursday marks the final day for eligibility to the 40-man roster.