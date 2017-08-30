Proceeds From Cubs Charities 50/50 Raffle To Be Donated To Hurricane Harvey Relief

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs are joining the fight to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Cubs Charities announced Tuesday that the proceeds from Wednesday night’s 50/50 raffle will be donated to the American Red Cross, who are working to provide shelter and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Fans attending Wednesday’s game can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets beginning two hours before the game through the middle of the seventh inning from from uniformed Cubs Charities raffle ticket sellers.
The winning ticket will be announced at the top of the ninth inning. The winner receives half of the net proceeds from the game’s raffle ticket sales. The other half will be donated by Cubs Charities to the American Red Cross, which will help Hurricane Harvey victims.
Cubs Charities said fans that cannot attend Wednesday’s game can make a donation to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Harvey disaster relief and recovery efforts by visiting www.YouCaring.com/MLBSupports.
People can also visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.