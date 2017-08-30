Cubs Rout Pirates 17-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to back Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-3 on Wednesday night.
Chicago tied a season high for runs set against Philadelphia on Saturday and banged out 20 hits to match its highest total since May 12, 2014, at St. Louis. The Cubs (72-60) outscored the Pirates 27-5 in a three-game sweep and moved 12 games above .500 for the first time this year. They also remained 3 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.
Happ helped stake Chicago to a 5-2 lead with an RBI single in the first inning and two-run drive off Ivan Nova in the third. Happ also had an RBI double.
(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)