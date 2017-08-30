Grundy Co. Coroner Discusses The Coming Days For Texas Coroners

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the rains diminish in Texas and floodwaters recede, the true toll of Hurricane Harvey will become apparent.
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan was part of a nationally organized team that went to Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
He said it’s too early to know yet what the toll in human lives is in Texas.
“I think in the coming days to weeks they’re going to start finding more, probably. People that have either tried to ride the storm out themselves, stay in their residence, and then eventually tried to get to higher ground or possibly just have gotten trapped,” he said.
Callahan said he’s hoping he’s wrong and that everyone made it out and is in a shelter somewhere.
He spent six weeks during 2005 working in areas of Mississippi that were hit by Katrina.
He said that, although he’d like to help out post-Hurricane Harvey, he would be unable to this year because of staffing issues in his office.