Off-Duty CPD Officer Shoots Would-Be Robbers In Hazel Crest

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer shot attempted robbers during a sale of a computer.

Hazel Crest police responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday night to a call of shots fired and a robbery on Birchwood Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with his hands in the air, who identified himself as a Chicago Police officer, according to a HCPD press release. The Chicago Police officer was off-duty and advised the responding officers that his weapon was on the hood of his car, which then Hazel Crest officers secured.

The officers also found a second male lying face down between two nearby houses. The man had a gun in his hand and a Chicago Police badge next to him on the ground, police said.

After checking the man’s vitals, officers called Hazel Crest paramedics, who were unable to revive the man.

Upon a search of the man’s pockets for identification, officers found a key fob for an automobile, later verified to belong to the off-duty Chicago Police officer.

After a preliminary investigation, Hazel Crest Police believe the off-duty Chicago Police officer met with subjects, who were supposed to sell him a computer. The arrangements of the met-up were initiated through an online sales network. Upon arrival to Hazel Crest, the off-duty officer exited his vehicle and approached two subjects who said they had a computer for sale.

Then one of the offenders drew a handgun, held the off-duty officer at gunpoint and removed his personal belongings from his pocket. The offenders then discovered the officer’s badge and firearm. They took his badge and before they could disarm him, the off-duty officer was able to fire at both offenders.

One offender fell between two nearby houses, the other fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for more details.